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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Central forces tried to check my car on way to Kolkata airport: Mamata Banerjee

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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