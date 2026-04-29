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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Central forces working to help BJP: Mamata Banerjee after casting vote

"The atrocities by the central forces are unprecedented. What is happening is not at all free and fair polls," she said.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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