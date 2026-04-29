<p>With the second and the final phase of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026">West Bengal Assembly Elections</a> polling coming to the conclusion, exit poll predictions came out Wednesday. In their projections, most of the pollsters predicted that the BJP might be defeating TMC and would likely form the government in Bengal for the first time. </p><p>One pollster, P-Marq shows that BJP in Bengal will come in power with 150-175 seats, whereas, Poll Diary says BJP will mark the victory with 142-171 seats. Another predictor Chanakya Strategies says that BJP will win with 150-160 seats, while JVC predicts a win with 138-159 seats in Bengal. Moreover, another pollster, People's Pulse is the only one who predicted TMC's win in Bengal so far, with 177-187 seats. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates | Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - ECI.<p>The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections was conducted on April 23. However, the second phase of polling (today, April 29), as mentioned above, marked the highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in phase I and phase II, since Independence, as per the Election Commission of India.</p>