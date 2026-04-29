Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi to trump Didi? Most pollsters predict BJP win in state

West Bengal has marked the highest ever percentage of polling in phase I and phase II, since Independence, as per the Election Commission of India.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCexit pollsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us