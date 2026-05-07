<p>BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that his PA Chandranath Rath was killed because he "defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur in the recently concluded assembly elections. </p><p>Adhikari was talking to media persons on Thursday in North 24 Parganas where he said that Rath's murder was "premeditated."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/india-politics-live-updates-today-west-bengal-assembly-elections-mamata-banerjee-tamil-nadu-tvk-congress-bjp-suvendu-adhikari-tmc-rahul-gandhi-aiadmk-tamil-nadu-election-results-2026-kerala-cms-aiadmk-dmk-alliance-tvk-congress-coalition-in-tn-puducherry-3993918">Post-poll violence in West Bengal</a> escalated further on Wednesday night when Adhikari's executive assistant Chandranath Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the outskirts of Kolkata. </p><p>"No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder," Adhikari told media. </p>.<p>"I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him. This murder was premeditated," he added. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026 | SP leader Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee after TMC’s poll setback.<p>According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.</p><p>Investigators said that Rath's vehicle was intercepted barely 100 metres from his residential complex around 10.15 pm on Wednesday.</p><p>Rath's mortal remains were brought from the hospital in Madhyamgram to his residence.</p><p><strong>Driver critical </strong></p><p>The driver of the car, which was targeted by the assailants, is in a critical condition at a hospital, police sources said on Thursday.</p><p>Buddhadeb Bera, who was driving Rath's car, sustained bullet injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries, a senior official of the hospital said.</p><p>"His condition continues to be very critical. He underwent a couple of surgical procedures and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit," the official said. </p>