Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Chandranath was killed because I defeated Mamata Banerjee': Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari was talking to media persons on Thursday in North 24 Parganas where he said that Rath's murder was 'premeditated.'
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 11:17 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us