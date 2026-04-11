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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Citizenship applications of Matua, Namasudra communities will be expedited: Modi

Speaking at a rally in Purna Bardhaman, Modi said that the rights of the refuges like the Matua and Namasudra communities are protected under the CAA, and the TMC cannot come in between.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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