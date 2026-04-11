<p>New Delhi: In a poll rally in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pledged to expedite citizenship applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for Matua, Namasudra and other refugee communities, if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal. </p><p>PM Modi also asked “infiltrators” to leave the country. </p><p>Speaking at a rally in Purna Bardhaman, Modi said that the rights of the refuges like the Matua and Namasudra communities are protected under the CAA, and the TMC cannot come in between.</p><p>He added that the objective of the legislation was to safeguard the interests of refugee communities. “I want to tell the Matua and Namasudra refugee families that they are under the protection of the country’s Constitution. Modi enacted the CAA law so that Matua, Namasudra, and all refugees get citizenship,” the Prime Minister said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC candidate Bratya Basu's total asset value rises to Rs 4.41 crore over 5 yrs.<p>In the party’s manifesto, released by home minister Amit Shah on Friday, the BJP has promised to rehabilitate these communities as well as other Hindu refugee groups. </p><p>Modi said that getting these rights for these Hindu refugee communities will be expedited once the BJP comes to power in Bengal. “After the BJP government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will be accelerated for all eligible applicants,” he said.</p><p>“But the infiltrators, they should start packing their bags; it is time to leave.”</p><p>Modi also said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Bengal as soon as they come to power. “The security of the nation is paramount to us. The BJP is resolved to implement the UCC in Bengal and put an end to the politics of appeasement once and for all,” he said at a rally in Murshidabad. </p><p>Taking on the TMC, Modi said that the BJP will release a “white paper” on the alleged corruption under the TMC. “The BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC’s MLAS, ministers, and syndicates,” he said.</p>