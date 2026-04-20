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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Civic police should be inside barracks before polls, orders EC

The directive comes just three days ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23 and nine days before the second phase on April 29.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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