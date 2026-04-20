<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) on Monday ordered that civic, village and green police personnel be moved to barracks three days before voting to ensure a free and fair polling.</p>.<p>Civic, village and green police personnel - selected from youth meeting certain fitness and other eligibility criteria - assist the police force in controlling vehicular traffic, local events, festival gatherings and similar occasions. There had been allegations by the opposition that the ruling party used these personnel in poll duties violating rules.</p>.<p>In an order issued to all commissioners of police (CPs) and superintendents of police, the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated that all such personnel must report to the reserve police lines three days before the poll date.</p>.<p>The directive comes just three days ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23 and nine days before the second phase on April 29.</p>.<p>The EC directive also specified that the personnel will be permitted to leave the reserve lines only on the actual polling day for voting, and that too in normal or civil dress without uniform.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC decides to keep 500 CAPF companies deployed post elections.<p>"Any deviation will be viewed seriously," the CEO warned, emphasising that the instructions must be followed in letter and spirit to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.</p>.<p>The move is aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and preventing any potential influence or conflict of interest involving auxiliary police forces during the polls, an EC official said.</p>.<p>While stationed at the reserve lines, these officers shall not be assigned any election-related duty or any other job or activity. They will only perform non-election-related duties as per the requirement, the order said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the Election Commission had on April 8 directed that the personnel of the civic and similar forces will not be deployed for any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls. Similar instructions were given during previous occasions, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p>