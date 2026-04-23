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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Clashes break out between AJUP, TMC workers in Murshidabad

Tension had been brewing since the morning when the AJUP chief visited a polling booth in the area after casting his vote.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:32 IST
India News\West Bengal

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