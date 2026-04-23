Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Clashes erupt between locals, security personnel in Birbhum over EVM glitches

According to the locals, voting was halted for nearly 30 minutes following complaints of glitches in the electronic voting machines, and protests erupted outside the booth.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsBirbhumClashesEVM glitchesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us