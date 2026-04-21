Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Declining industrial growth shapes poll battle in 'Ruhr of Bengal'

Surrounded by major coal fields including the country’s oldest Raniganj coal mine, Asansol has evolved as a key industrial town and railway hub over the years.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsasansolWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us