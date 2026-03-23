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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Demographic shift may alter poll math; BJP win must for Hindus to remain majority: Sukanta Majumdar

Majumdar framed the 2026 assembly polls as a demographic turning point for the state.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSukanta MajumdarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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