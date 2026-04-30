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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Describing Modi-Shah as outsiders damages Bengal’s cultural heritage: Biman Bose

Even at 86, Bose has actively campaigned often on foot in Bengal’s hot and humid weather. Kalyan Ray catches up with the Left Front chairman in Kolkata.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 01:58 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 01:58 IST
India NewsLeft FrontWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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