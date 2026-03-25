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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC acts against 7 paramilitary personnel for attending iftar event during poll duty

Two of the personnel have been placed under the custody of the central forces, while the remaining five have been transferred out of the state.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalAssembly electionsEC

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