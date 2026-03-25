<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission has taken disciplinary action against seven paramilitary personnel deployed on election duty in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for allegedly attending an iftar party in violation of guidelines, a senior official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Two of the personnel have been placed under the custody of the central forces, while the remaining five have been transferred out of the state, he said.</p>.EC probing glitch that marked all Bengal voters 'under adjudication': official.<p>The incident reportedly took place about a week ago during the Ramzan month, when the personnel were alleged to have attended an iftar gathering at Nimtita in Murshidabad, he said while detailing the matter.</p>.<p>“The Commission has taken serious note of the incident. Personnel deployed for election duty are not permitted to attend social functions or accept any form of hospitality from local individuals,” an Election Commission official said.</p>.<p>The iftar event was reportedly hosted by the husband of a local panchayat pradhan, and photographs of the gathering went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the poll panel.</p>.<p>However, the personnel concerned denied the allegations, claiming that the iftar was organised within a BSF camp and that local representatives had been invited there.</p>.<p>“A departmental inquiry was initiated after the matter came to our notice. Based on the findings, action has been taken in accordance with paramilitary force rules,” the official said.</p>.<p>The Commission stated that central forces deployed for election duties must maintain strict neutrality and distance from local stakeholders.</p>.<p>“They cannot participate in any social or community event in the area of deployment. Any deviation is treated seriously,” the official added.</p>.<p>Notably, central forces were deployed in the state well ahead of the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly elections, and the Commission has put in place strict monitoring mechanisms, including GPS tracking and body cameras, to oversee their movement and activities.</p>.<p>“The Commission is closely monitoring whether forces are being utilised properly, their route marches, and their interaction on the ground,” the official said.</p>.<p>The action comes amid heightened vigilance by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls in the state.</p>.<p>Elections for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4. </p>