<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Monday approved the transfer and posting of returning officers for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, including for Bhabanipur, the constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.</p>.<p>In a letter to the chief electoral officer, the commission agreed to the state’s proposal for the reshuffle, according to an enclosed list.</p>.<p>Officials said the reshuffle covers several constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, represented by the chief minister.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi biggest infiltrator': Mamata ups ante at Kolkata Eid congregation.<p>The poll panel has directed the officers to report to their respective constituencies by 5 pm on March 24.</p>.<p>The move is aimed at ensuring their participation in a training programme scheduled for 11 am on March 25 ahead of the election process.</p>.<p>The order, issued by Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra, is part of preparatory measures for the smooth conduct of the polls.</p>.<p>Polling for the 294-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. </p>