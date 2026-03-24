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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC approves transfer of returning officers for Bengal polls

Officials said the reshuffle covers several constituencies, including the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, represented by the chief minister.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 04:27 IST
India NewsKolkataWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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