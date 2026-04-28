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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC asks NIA to ensure bombs not used to disrupt polls on April 29

While the phase one of polls in the state took place on April 23, the second phase will be held on April 29.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:16 IST
India NewsNIAElection CommissionpollingBombsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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