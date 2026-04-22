West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC bars candidates from leaving constituencies during polling

<p>Kolkata: The EC directed the West Bengal assembly election candidates not to leave their respective constituencies from 6 am on April 23, the first phase of polling, until the voting concludes, a senior official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Polling will be held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts of Bengal on Thursday.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Motorbikes banned at night in Kolkata from April 27, no pillion during day.<p>According to a guideline, candidates must remain within their constituencies during voting hours and refrain from engaging in any activity that could disrupt the electoral process, the official said.</p>.<p>“All candidates are expected to ensure that polling is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, and that voters can exercise their democratic rights without intimidation or disturbance,” he said.</p>.<p>The second phase of the voting will be held on April 29, and the results will be out on May 4. </p>