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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC bars candidates from leaving constituencies during polling

Polling will be held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts of Bengal on Thursday.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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