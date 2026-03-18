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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC continues re-shuffling of senior administrative, police officials in state

The commission is likely to deploy nearly 2500 companies of the central paramilitary force during each of the two phases of polling in the state.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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