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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC defends two-phase polls decision, vows strict action against violence

Gyanesh Kumar said the state nodal officers will keep a strict vigil on "misinformation and deepfakes."
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 16:15 IST
Mamata BanerjeeChief Election CommissionerWest Bengal NewsGyanesh KumarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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