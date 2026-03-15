<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-election-commissioner">Chief Election Commissioner</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> on Sunday said the decision to hold <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> election in two phases instead of eight like the last time was taken after detailed discussions during which it was found necessary that it be reduced and bring it down to an extent where it is convenient to everybody.</p><p>At a press conference to announce poll schedules for Bengal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>, he made it clear that Assembly elections will be violence-free and inducement-free and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> will take strict actions if anything to the contrary is noticed or reported.</p><p>Kumar also did not respond to questions on the notices submitted by the Opposition for his removal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> but said the EC "does not wish to engage in such dialogues" with regard to statements made by "certain political leaders and parties" while referring to criticism of the poll body's functioning as well as on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR</a>.</p><p>When referred to controversial statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said it was "not proper" on part of the EC to comment on statements or decisions made before the elections are announced.</p><p>Kumar also said the state nodal officers will keep a strict vigil on "misinformation and deepfakes" and take them down and file FIR against those involved.</p><p>Insisting that pure electoral rolls are the "bedrock of democracy", he defended the SIR and said it is the EC's Constitution mandate to ensure that no eligible person is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls.</p>.ECI announces election schedule for 4 states, Puducherry; two-phase polling in West Bengal.<p> His comments came as the EC faced questions over the exercise since it was first conducted last year in Bihar.</p><p>The SIR in West Bengal has been contentious leading to the Supreme Court's intervention, which mandated that the around 60 lakh names listed under "adjudication" be decided by court-appointed judicial officers. </p><p>Asked about such cases be disposed off before the election, he said, "as far as the supplementary list under adjudication is concerned, learned judges are looking into case by case and whichever cases are approved by them shall be included in the final electoral rolls by way of supplementary list in terms of the order of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>."</p><p>To a query on announcements by West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> just before the poll schedule announcement, he said that actions taken prior to the enforcement of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/model-code-of-conduct">Model Code of Conduct</a> is a prerogative of the concerned governments.</p><p>"In a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democratic">democratic</a> set up, the state and central governments can take policy or other decisions which they feel is appropriate but once MCC has come into force, any decision which affects the outcome of the election or works in a way of inducement, is not allowed. The MCC has come into force just now," he said to a separate question.</p><p>On the police officers involved in poll-related <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/violence">violence</a> in the past elections in Bengal, he said a list has been sought and necessary action as per law will be taken.</p>