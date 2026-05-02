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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| EC deploys additional counting, police observers

The two-phase polling for the 294 Assembly seats in Bengal took place on April 23 and April 29.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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