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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC directs police to take stern action over objectionable post targeting Mamata Banerjee

An EC official said necessary directions have been issued to the police to ensure prompt action.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 19:59 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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