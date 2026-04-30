Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC likely to reduce number of counting centres again

The authorities did not reveal the reason for the move.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 19:13 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us