<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Saturday ordered a repoll in all 285 booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal’s</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-24-paraganas">South 24 Parganas</a> district on May 21, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the April 29 polling.</p>.<p>Repolling, including at auxiliary booths, will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, officials said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission orders repolling in 15 booths across two seats on May 2.<p>Counting for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constituency">constituency</a> is scheduled for May 24.</p>.<p>The two-phase Assembly elections were conducted on April 23 and 29, with overall counting set for May 4.</p>