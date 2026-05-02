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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC orders repoll in all 285 booths of Falta constituency on May 21

The decision comes following reports of serious violations and disruption of the democratic process during Saturday’s polling.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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