<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> of India on Sunday published fourth supplementary voter list after SIR adjudications in West Bengal.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> is set to go on polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. </p><p>An official said, "The fourth list has been released. We cannot tell anything else other than this."</p>.West Bengal Assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 284 candidates.<p>Around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published on February 28. Following that, 705 judicial officers were engaged to determine whether these names would be kept or deleted from the electoral rolls.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>