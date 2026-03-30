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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC publishes fourth supplementary voter list in Bengal

West Bengal is set to go on polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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