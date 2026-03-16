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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner and others in major reshuffle ahead of polls

The commission directed that the orders be implemented immediately and asked the state government to submit a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:19 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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