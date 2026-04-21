<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday replaced the Police Observer for Nandigram Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, just two days ahead of polling in the high-profile seat, a senior official of the poll panel said.</p>.<p>Hitesh Choudhury, the police observer of Nandigram, was removed and replaced by Akhilesh Singh, he said.</p>.<p>The move came a day after the Trinamool Congress raised allegations of bias against the Officer-in-Charge of the Nandigram Police Station.</p>.<p>In a letter to the police observer on Monday, the TMC alleged that complaints lodged by party workers against BJP members were not being acted upon.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Roll revision reverses drift in TMC’s minority votes, Kabir’s Babri Mosque gambit falters.<p>"The ruling party had sought immediate intervention from the police observer," he said, adding that the order for a change in the observer was issued soon after the complaint was received.</p>.<p>The Election Commission has deployed 84 police observers across West Bengal, with each officer assigned multiple constituencies to oversee law and order arrangements during the elections.</p>.<p>Earlier, the poll panel had replaced observers posted in Malda and Jangipur.</p>.<p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases - April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. </p>