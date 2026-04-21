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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces Nandigram Police Observer 48 hours before polling

The move came a day after the Trinamool Congress raised allegations of bias against the Officer-in-Charge of the Nandigram Police Station.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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