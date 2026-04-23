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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC suspends all polling staff for leaving booth unattended during voting in Pingla

The Commission also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection comissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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