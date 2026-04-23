<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Thursday suspended all polling personnel of a booth at Pingla Assembly segment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal's</a> Paschim Medinipur district after they allegedly left the polling station unattended during voting hours, an official said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ec">Commission</a> also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.</p>.<p>The entire polling team at booth No. 9 stepped out together around noon, reportedly for lunch, leaving the booth unmanned for some time, the official said, adding that the sector officer was also said to be absent.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC bars candidates from leaving constituencies during polling.<p>"Taking serious note of the lapse, all polling personnel, including the presiding officer, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A reserve polling party has been deployed," the senior official said.</p>.<p>Polling continued at the booth with the reserve team, he added.</p>.<p>Voting for 152 constituencies was held in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Thursday. </p>