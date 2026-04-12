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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC transfers 12 police officials in poll-bound West Bengal

In Kolkata Police, several senior officers have been moved out of key positions. DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 02:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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