<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission has ordered a reshuffle at the top level of the police administration, transferring 12 officers in Kolkata Police and the state police in poll-bound West Bengal, EC officials said.</p>.<p>In Kolkata Police, several senior officers have been moved out of key positions. DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner and others in major reshuffle ahead of polls .<p>Sudip Sarkar, who was serving as DIG (Personnel), has been brought in as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), Kolkata Police.</p>.<p>DIG, Special Task Force, Debasmita Das has been appointed as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), Kolkata Police.</p>.<p>The Election Commission has also removed the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police’s North, South, East and South-East divisions.</p>.<p>VSR Ananthanag has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (South), while Pradip Kumar Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (North).</p>.<p>Saikat Ghosh, who was serving as DC, Bhangar Division, has been transferred as DC, South-East Division.</p>.<p>Prashant Choudhury, SP of the Counter Insurgency Force, has been appointed as DC (East), Kolkata Police.</p>.<p>Apart from these, the commission has effected transfers of several officers across multiple police districts and commissionerates in the state, the officials added. </p>