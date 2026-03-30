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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC transfers 173 police station heads across state

Officers posted in key constituencies such as Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were included in the reshuffle.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 03:51 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 03:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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