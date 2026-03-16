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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission appoints Dushyant Nariala as chief secretary

Till now, Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary. EC said she would be kept out of poll-related assignments.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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