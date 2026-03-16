<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> has ordered the appointment of Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, which goes to assembly polls in two phases next month.</p><p>Till now, Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary. EC said she would be kept out of poll-related assignments.</p><p>In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll authority has also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC defends two-phase polls decision, vows strict action against violence .<p>"...the officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections," the EC underlined.</p><p>The Commission said the decision to shunt out the two officers was taken following a review of the poll preparedness of the state.</p><p>It said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the joining of the officers should be sent by 3 pm on Monday.</p><p>Assembly polls will be held in the state on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.</p><p>The Trinamool Congress government and the Election Commission have been at loggerheads over a variety of issues, including the special intensive revision of the voters' list and remuneration for booth-level officers.</p>