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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission orders repolling in 15 booths on May 2

The poll panel received 32 complaints of repolling from Falta, followed by Diamond Harbour (29), Magrahat (13) and three from Budge Budge.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsElection comissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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