<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=election%20commission">Election Commission</a> on Friday ordered repolling in 15 booths of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal</a> on Saturday.</p><p>Earlier on Thursday, an official had said that the polling body was actively looking into demands for repolling in 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district after the second phase of West Bengal elections held on April 29.</p><p>The poll panel received 32 complaints of repolling from Falta, followed by Diamond Harbour (29), Magrahat (13) and three from Budge Budge, he said. </p>