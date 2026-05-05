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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission recounts votes at Rajarhat New Town seat

'The recount is underway today, and once it is completed, we will announce the results,' the poll panel official told.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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