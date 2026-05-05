<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> announced that a recount was underway on Tuesday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency, the single seat where the result has been withheld.</p><p>"The recount is underway today, and once it is completed, we will announce the results," the poll panel official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that the recounting was being held as a candidate raised questions on the slender leading margin.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Higher dole promise, shifting sentiment reshape women’s vote.<p>Trinamool Congress' Tapash Chatterjee was leading by 323 votes over his nearest rival, BJP's Piyush Kanodia, after the seventeenth round of counting on Monday, as displayed on the Election Commission's website. </p><p>Chatterjee is leading in the seat, according to the recent trends, an oficial informed <em>PTI</em> on Tuesday, </p><p>The trailing candidates include Kanodia of the BJP, Firdaus Ali Molla of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and Saptarshi Deb of the CPI(M), he added.</p>