<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle of 13 IAS officers in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, appointing several district magistrates (DMs), who have also been designated as district election officers (DEOs) and entrusted with key responsibilities as poll observers.</p><p>According to an official communication issued by the poll body, officers including Jitin Yadav (Cooch Behar), Sandeep Ghosh (Jalpaiguri), Vivek Kumar (Uttar Dinajpur), Rajanvir Singh Kapur (Malda) and R Arjun (Murshidabad) have been posted as DM-cum-DEOs.</p>.Election Commission orders posting of 5 IPS officers as DIGs in poll-bound Bengal.<p>Similarly, Srikant Palli has been appointed DM-cum-DEO of Nadia, Sweta Agarwal in Purba Bardhaman, Shilpa Gorisaria in North 24 Parganas, Abhishek Kumar Tiwary in South 24 Parganas, Harishankar Panicker in Darjeeling and T Balasubramanian in Alipurduar.</p><p>Smita Pandey has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and DEO of Kolkata North, while Randhir Kumar will serve as DEO of Kolkata South.</p><p>"These officers will play a crucial role in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Many of them will also function in observer capacities to closely monitor poll preparedness and conduct at the district level," a senior Election Commission official said.</p><p>The commission said the directions are to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report on the joining of the officers must be submitted by 3 pm on March 19.</p><p>It also directed that officers transferred out should not be posted in any election-related assignments till the completion of the electoral process.</p>