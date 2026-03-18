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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission reshuffles 13 IAS officers, appoints DM-cum-DEOs

Srikant Palli has been appointed DM-cum-DEO of Nadia, Sweta Agarwal in Purba Bardhaman, and Shilpa Gorisaria in North 24 Parganas.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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