West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Engineering a win: The strategy behind BJP’s breakthrough

<p><strong>By Alka S Yadav</strong></p><p>BJP’s 2026 victory in West Bengal was not built on momentum. It came from fixing what had gone wrong earlier.</p><p>After 2021, the party did not read the result as a rejection. The margins told a different story. Many seats were lost by a few thousand votes, not enough to suggest absence of support but enough to show that support was not being converted.</p><p>This is where Amit Shah comes in. The focus shifted to tightening what already existed rather than chasing entirely new ground. The question was simple, if the votes are there, why aren’t they showing up where it counts?</p><p>To address that, the campaign changed how it functioned. Instead of relying on broad messaging, the party began working through constant feedback. Inputs from booth workers were taken seriously, reviewed frequently and acted upon accordingly. </p><p>Meetings were not just for signaling direction, they were used to correct it. Under Amit Shah, this back and forth between the ground and the leadership became central to how decisions were made.</p><p>Turnout gave the campaign an opening but it did not do the work on its own. With participation crossing 91% in both phases of polling, more people were clearly showing up.</p><p>However, high turnouts can mean different things. It did not automatically favor one side.</p><p>Participation alone wasn't the story. Its direction was. The campaign worked to ensure that dissatisfaction did not remain general or unfocused. </p><p>People were already talking about issues such as corruption, local grievances and everyday frustrations which were tied to a clear political choice. The attempt was not just to highlight problems but to push voters towards a decision.</p><p>Organisation played a decisive role here. The state unit had struggled with internal divisions in the past. This time, that space was tightened. Roles were clearer, co-ordination was enforced, and there was visible pressure to deliver. This did not come from organic unity. It came from direction. </p><p>The imprint of Amit Shah was visible in how the structure was made to function. The most important work happened at the booth level. The campaign did not focus on visibility as much as it focused on coverage. </p><p>Polling stations were tracked closely, and efforts were made to ensure that they were staffed properly. The ‘Panna Pramukh’ system which involved assigning small groups of voters to individual workers, meant that support was followed up on, not assumed. In close contests, even a handful of additional votes per booth made a difference.</p><p>Another factor that cannot be ignored is the question of fear. In several parts of Bengal, voting has not always been a neutral act. Concerns about intimidation or what happens after elections have shaped behavior.</p><p>The campaign addressed this directly. Amit Shah repeatedly spoke about voting without fear, but more importantly, this was backed by visible deployment of central forces and their continued presence after polling. This helped create a sense that participation carried fewer risks. For the BJP party workers too, this reduced hesitation and made ground level activity easier.</p><p>Messaging followed a similar pattern of being specific rather than broad. Different groups were approached through issues that mattered to them. </p><p>For the Matua community, citizenship remained central. In North Bengal, regional concerns were addressed more directly. Women and unemployed youth were targeted through financial promises. The campaign did not rely on one single pitch. It adjusted depending on who it was speaking to.</p><p>At the same time, there was a larger framing that ran through everything. The election was presented as a choice around governance with corruption, law and order, and administrative breakdown used to define the incumbent. Alongside this, the “outsider” argument was countered by repeatedly stating that leadership would come from within Bengal itself.</p><p>Candidate selection also reflected this approach. Decisions were based on ground feedback rather than internal hierarchy. Seats that had been narrowly lost earlier were given particular attention with candidates chosen accordingly.</p><p>Taken together, this does not read like a sudden political shift. It looks more like a campaign that worked through the details like fixing small gaps, tightening organisation and ensuring that support translated into votes. This is where Amit Shah’s role stands out.</p><p>His focus was not on scale or spectacle but on making sure the system functioned more efficiently. Elections are often explained through mood. This one was decided by management.</p><p><em>The author is a Doctoral Scholar researching Multiculturalism and Public Policy.</em></p><p><strong>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</strong></p>