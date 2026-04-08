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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Everything began from here': Mamata after filing nomination for Bhabanipur seat

With folded hands and her trademark smile, Banerjee walked nearly 600 metres with women supporters blowing conch shells and raising ululations and party workers waving Trinamool Congress flags.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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