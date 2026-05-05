Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'EVMs might have been replaced': Abhishek alleges large-scale irregularities after TMC's rout

Banerjee also alleged inconsistencies between the serial numbers of EVMs brought to the counting tables and the records in Form 17C.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeEVMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us