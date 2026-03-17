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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Ex-Suvendu loyalist rejoins TMC amid speculations he may be pitted against Bengal LoP in Nandigram

The TMC, in a social media post, said Pabitra Kar was "dissatisfied with the BJP's anti-people stance".
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSuvendu Adhikari\West Bengal

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