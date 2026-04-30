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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Exit poll predictions aired at 'BJP instructions' to demoralise TMC workers: Mamata

Exuding confidence about her party’s prospects, Mamata said the TMC would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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