<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday alleged that exit poll projections were aired at the “instruction of the BJP” to demoralise her party workers, even as she asserted that the ruling party would win more than 226 seats in the assembly polls.</p>.<p>Banerjee claimed that television channels ran projections circulated from the BJP office.</p><p>Her remarks came a day after most exit polls predicted a majority for the saffron party in the 294-member Assembly, where the halfway mark is 148.</p>.<p>Describing the exit polls a “larger conspiracy” to influence perception before the results are out, Banerjee alleged, “What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done."</p><p>Meanwhile, expressing confidence in TMC’s prospects, she said that the party would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark.</p>.<p>Thanking voters for turning out in large numbers, she said, "We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people."</p>.<p>She also trained her guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that central forces acted as “agents of the BJP” during the entire polling process.</p>.<p>Banerjee alleged that women, children, journalists and TMC workers were assaulted in several areas during polling, and that many party workers were deliberately arrested to prevent them from acting as polling agents.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata alleges BJP 'struck Rs 1,000-crore deal' to unseat TMC from power.<p>She cited incidents from pockets such as Bhatpara, Naihati, Jagaddal and even her political turf Bhabanipur, where she alleged late-night searches and intimidation.</p>.<p>Referring to the reported death of an elderly voter in Udaynarayanpur in a polling booth, she expressed condolences to the family and said her party would stand by them, while claiming that TMC workers “faced one-sided violence but did not leave the field”.</p>.<p>Banerjee also alleged that the exit poll narrative was aimed at stabilising market sentiment and breaking the morale of TMC cadres.</p>.<p>She directed party leaders, candidates and workers to remain on high alert and guard strong rooms housing EVMs, to avoid possible attempts at tampering during their movement to counting centres.</p>.<p>Giving warnings she said, "They have planned that when EVMs are moved from strong rooms to counting halls, attempts could be made to change the machines. Do not be negligent."</p>.<p>“Stay awake through the night. In the morning, hand over charge to another team and only then go to sleep. If I can stand guard, you can also stand guard,” she said.</p>.<p>She went further, advising workers not to leave counting tables unattended even for basic breaks, unless replaced by “trusted people who cannot be bought”.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>