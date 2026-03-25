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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Fall, regroup and return: Poll turns into season of political comebacks

From sidelined leaders scarred by corruption probes to those returning to electoral politics after decades, the poll battlefield is dotted with figures seeking relevance once again.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:56 IST
India NewsCongressWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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