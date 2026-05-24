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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Falta verdict signals cracks in TMC social base as CPI(M) gains from minority drift

While booth-wise voting patterns are yet to emerge, political circles and counting-centre assessments suggested the Left might have benefited from a sizeable shift among minority voters.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsTMCIndian politcsCPI (M)West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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