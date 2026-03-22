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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Fighter Didi' teaser casts Mamata as lone shield, signals TMC’s battle pitch for polls

The slick 16-minute video, divided into episodes was released on the party’s social media platforms.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 17:29 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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