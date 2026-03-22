<p>Kolkata: With the battle lines for the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls steadily sharpening, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday rolled out an animated teaser titled 'Fighter Didi', projecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the last line of defence for the Bengali identity against what the party calls "outsider forces".</p>.<p>The slick 16-minute video, divided into episodes, released on the party’s social media platforms, blends political messaging with cinematic symbolism- dark clouds gathering over Bengal, worried citizens looking skyward, and a looming silhouette carrying a saffron flag, an unmistakable dig at the BJP.</p>.<p>If the opening frames evoke a state under threat, the closing sequence is designed to deliver the punchline- a resolute Banerjee emerging as a combative figure, flanked by imagery of Goddess Durga and a Royal Bengal Tiger, before the screen flashes the slogan 'Fighter Didi'.</p>.<p>The teaser is the second instalment of the TMC’s campaign video series and comes days after the party unveiled its “10 pledges” and released a candidate list for 291 seats, signalling that the ruling party has begun shifting gears for what promises to be one of the fiercest electoral battles in the state’s recent political history.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | One family, two moods: Dilip Ghosh relents, but wife gives vent to ire over BJP's dynastic politics.<p>At the heart of the teaser lies a theme the TMC has increasingly foregrounded in recent years - the defence of Bengali identity.</p>.<p>In one of the striking frames, a giant hand stamps the word “Bangladeshi” on official-looking documents as Bengali text flashes across the screen, warning against attempts to “snatch away identity”.</p>.<p>The imagery is widely seen as a swipe at the BJP’s push for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) -the issues the TMC has repeatedly framed as existential threats to Bengalis and migrants in the state.</p>.<p>The teaser also dips into Bengal’s cultural psyche - a terrain where Banerjee has often sought to counter the BJP’s aggressive Hindutva narrative with a blend of regional pride and cultural symbolism.</p>.<p>Animated sequences show portraits of Bengal’s icons, such as Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, being vandalised, while a statue of Tagore is shown collapsing - an apparent reference to past political flashpoints that the TMC has used to accuse the BJP of disrespecting Bengal’s heritage.</p>.<p>Another character, visually resembling a prominent BJP leader with glowing eyes and shadowy enforcers behind him, appears as the antagonist in the sequence - reinforcing the narrative of an external political force threatening the state’s cultural fabric.</p>.<p>Political observers said the teaser underscores a campaign template that has served Banerjee well in the past- turning elections into a binary contest between "Bengal’s daughter" and “Delhi’s outsiders".</p>.<p>The formula played a decisive role in the 2021 assembly elections, when Banerjee defied a massive BJP campaign blitz to secure a third consecutive term, riding a wave of Bengali sub-nationalism and welfare politics.</p>.<p>With the BJP once again positioning itself as the principal challenger in the 2026 contest, the TMC appears keen to revive that narrative early in the campaign cycle.</p>.<p>Within the party, the 'Fighter Didi' pitch is being seen as more than just campaign branding.</p>.<p>Strategists said the idea is to frame Banerjee not merely as an incumbent seeking re-election but as a combative protector of Bengal’s political and cultural autonomy — a narrative aimed at consolidating the TMC’s core support base while energising cadres ahead of the long election grind.</p>.<p>The message is blunt: the coming polls are not just another electoral contest but, in the TMC’s telling, a battle to defend Bengal itself.</p>.<p>If the teaser is any indication, the 2026 assembly elections are likely to be fought not only on governance and welfare but also on the emotive terrain of identity, culture and regional pride themes that have repeatedly shaped the state’s political battles.</p>.<p>And in that storyline, the TMC is making it clear who it wants cast as the protagonist. </p>