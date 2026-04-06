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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | FIR lodged against TMC Behala Paschim candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay, 6 others over alleged vandalism

The case was registered on April 5, following complaints of disturbances in the locality amid campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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