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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | First phase of polling witnesses high turnout amid cases of violence

A few incidents of clashes between the workers of the rival political parties and assaults on candidates were reported from some of the constituencies.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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