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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | First-phase turnout tops 90% amid sporadic violence

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the high turnout reflected "fear among people that if they don't vote, they may lose their voting rights and citizenship", linking voter participation to the SIR exercise.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsWest Bengalvoter turnoutWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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