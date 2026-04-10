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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Fish production increased significantly during TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee

Modi had said that although Bengal has high demand for fish, the state imports it from other states.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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