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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Flawed' voter list process hurting democracy in West Bengal: State Congress chief

Subhankar Sarkar asserted that Congress considers it its foremost duty to stand by all eligible voters before participating in the electoral process.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsCongressIndian politcsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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