<p>Kolkata: Former Bengal cricketer Shib Shankar Paul, Santal academic Tanushree Hansda and Islamic scholar Md Mufti Abdul Matin joined the Trinamool Congress (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a>) on Tuesday.</p><p>Paul, a former first-class cricketer and fast bowler who represented Bengal, runs the Shib Shankar Paul Cricket Academy in Kolkata, Tufanganj and Cooch Behar, nurturing grassroots talent.</p><p>At the joining ceremony, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "Shib Shankar Paul is a former cricketer who has made Bengal proud. He now trains young talents."</p>.TMC calls EC's West Bengal official rejig 'panic reaction', Oppn hails reshuffle as 'step towards fair polls'.<p>Bhattacharya highlighted the government's 'Khelashree' scheme, saying that financial assistance has been extended to over 38,000 clubs, 1,300 coaching camps and 34 state-level sports organisations.</p><p>Matin, popularly known as Matin Saheb, is associated with 86 madrasas spread across North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Murshidabad.</p><p>Hansda, an assistant professor and head of the Bengali department at Heramba Chandra College in Kolkata, has over 15 years of teaching experience.</p><p>She has been active in the All India Santali Writers' Association and conducts grassroots work in Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia districts.</p><p>"Her success on the soil of West Bengal is a matter of great pride," Bhattacharya said.</p><p>The minister said that for the Mamata Banerjee government, empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has remained a top priority.</p><p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes polled will be counted on May 4.</p>