Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Former cricketer Shib Shankar Paul, Islamic scholar Mufti Abdul Matin join TMC

At the joining ceremony, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, 'Shib Shankar Paul is a former cricketer who has made Bengal proud. He now trains young talents.'
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us