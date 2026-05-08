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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | From ‘Jo Hamare Sath’ back to ‘Sabka Saath’: Suvendu chosen as new CM

Suvendu, 55, is set to take the oath as the new chief minister of West Bengal in a ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 17:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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