<p>Kolkata: Even as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee refused to resign from the office of the chief minister of West Bengal, Governor R N Ravi dissolved the state’s legislative assembly on Thursday, clearing the way for the constitution of the new assembly and the new Bharatiya Janata Party’s government to take over.</p><p>The Lok Bhavan in Kolkata stated in a press release that the Governor had exercised his powers under Sub Clause B of Clause 2 of Article 174 of the Constitution of India to issue an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and the order had come into force.</p><p>The governor issued the order a day after the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal submitted to him the notification regarding the constitution of the new legislative assembly.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Party sidelined capable leaders': Knives out in TMC against Abhishek & corporate culture, Mamata backs nephew.<p>The BJP had a landslide victory against the TMC in the just-concluded assembly elections in West Bengal.</p><p>But Mamata on Tuesday and Wednesday said that she would not resign from the office of West Bengal chief minister, as the BJP’s victory was the result of a conspiracy by the saffron party and the Election Commission, but not a mandate of the people. She alleged that the BJP had ‘looted’ at least 100 seats from the TMC with the help of the Election Commission.</p><p>She said that she would not resign and would rather be sacked from the office of the chief minister by the governor.</p><p>The newly elected 207 BJP legislators will hold a meeting in Kolkata on Friday and elect the legislative party’s leader, who would take over as the chief minister of the new government at a public rally in Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as many of the chief ministers of other states ruled by the BJP, will attend the ceremony.</p>