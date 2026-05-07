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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Governor dismisses state assembly; Mamata sticks to her decision not to resign

The governor issued the order a day after the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal submitted to him the notification regarding the constitution of the new legislative assembly.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeR N RaviWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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