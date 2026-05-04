West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Govt asks officers to safeguard files

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday directed all departmental secretaries and heads of offices to ensure stringent safeguard of official files and documents.</p>.<p>In an order, Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala said that no important paper or file should be taken out of offices under any circumstances without due authorisation.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | BJP wins 102 seats, TMC moves to 40.<p>The directive also prohibits any unauthorised copying or scanning of official records.</p>.<p>The order emphasised that all files, important papers and communications must be properly recorded and accounted for at all times.</p>.<p>It further stated that departmental secretaries and heads of departments will be personally responsible for ensuring compliance with these instructions "in letter and spirit".</p>.Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | UDF makes historic comeback in Kerala, BJP reopens account with three seats.<p>Warning of strict action, the order said personal responsibility will be fixed in case of any deviation from the guidelines.</p>.<p>The order was issued as the BJP was heading for a landslide victory in the state, ending the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee government.</p>