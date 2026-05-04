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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Govt asks officers to safeguard files

The order emphasised that all files, important papers and communications must be properly recorded and accounted for at all times.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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