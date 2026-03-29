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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | He should be chargesheeted for past deeds: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, Mamata also claimed that the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if it comes to power.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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