<p>Purulia (WB): A day after Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> released a political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee </a>on Sunday said that he should be chargesheeted "for his past deeds".</p>.<p>Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, she also claimed that the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if it comes to power.</p>.<p>The TMC supremo also alleged that there would be restrictions on people's dietary preferences if the BJP ruled the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata blames BJP for Ram Navami violence, Shah alleges TMC’s support to infiltration a national security threat.<p>"If the BJP comes to power, people will not be able to eat fish, meat and eggs. They will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme," Banerjee alleged.</p>.<p>Mamata further alleged that 1.2 crore names of voters have been deleted through SIR ahead of the assembly polls.</p>