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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | How razor-thin margins, SIR deletions could decide who forms govt

More than 90.83 lakh names have been deleted across West Bengal till April 7, nearly 11.85% of the electorate identified last October.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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